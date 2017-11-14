× Smash-and-grab thieves hit south St. Louis Walgreens

ST. LOUIS, MO — Smash and grab thieves hit a south St. Louis Walgreens early Thursday morning.

The crooks smashed through the front door of the store on South Broadway and Gasconade at around 3am. Investigators say the thieves took many cartons of cigarettes before they escaped.

Officers have recovered prints from the scene and are reviewing surveillance video. They are hoping to that will help that lead them to the suspects.