Suspect arrested for Rolla armed robbery attempt may be responsible for others

ROLLA, MO –An arrest has been made in the case of an attempted armed robbery in Rolla and police believe the suspect may be involved in several other recent armed robberies.

Rolla police say that just before 4:00am Monday, a man entered the Quality Inn motel on Martin Springs Drive, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. When there was no cash inside the register, the suspect sprayed the clerk in the face with pepper mace before fleeing east on I-44 in a white Dodge Challenger.

On Tuesday, Tyler D. Johnson, 33 of St. Louis, MO, was arrested in Carbondale, Illinois. It is believed Johnson is responsible for approximately seven separate armed robberies in the last two weeks in both Missouri and Illinois, including in Arnold and Creve Coeur. Formal charges against Johnson are being filed by the Rolla Police Department and being forwarded to the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with further information regarding this robbery is encouraged to contact Detective Carl Kossuth/878 with the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213 ext. 326 or email: ckossuth@rollacity.org.