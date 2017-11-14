× Task force to recommend St. Louis Public School governance option

ST. LOUIS, MO — A final public meeting Monday night to discuss governing for St. Louis Public Schools and one model is a sure favorite. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a task force has been set up to recommend a governance option to state officials. It’s presented three different models during three different public forums.

Those who spoke at Monday night’s forum told the task force they want the people they elected last year to represent them, not someone appointed by state officials.

The task force will make its recommendation to the state board of education on January 8th.