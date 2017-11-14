Taste of St. Charles kicks off Nov. 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. _Chefs fire up their best dishes for Taste of St. Charles and several area charities. Spiro's Chef Steve Karagiannis flamed a steak before the event kickoff on November 16th.

Taste Co-chair Brittney Smith explained the event would help the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County, The Child Center, Inc., First STep Back Home, Inc. Homeless Ministry, St. Charles City-County Library Foundation, and Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support.

See if your favorite restaurant is on the list at TasteOfStCharles.com.