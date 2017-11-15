Build-A-Bear Bakeshop is a sweet holiday experience exclusively in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Fans of St. Louis based Build-a-Bear will love the company's newest venture. This new sweet experience allows guests to purchase or decorate sweet treats. It is exclusively in St. Louis and just in time for the holidays.

Build-A-Bear Bakeshop is offering a whole new flavor of fun with a variety of ready-made sweets baked locally by Sarah`s Cake Shop. Guests can choose from already-iced cakes and treats or decorate their own cupcakes with frosting, icing pens and sprinkles.

More information: www.buildabear.com/bakeshop