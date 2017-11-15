Crews battle 5-alarm fire at south St. Louis warehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Crews with the St. Louis Fire Department are battling a five-alarm warehouse fire in south St. Louis. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the one-story building located in the 3900 block of Park Avenue, near St. Louis University Hospital.

About 12-15 people were inside of the building at the time. One worker was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

There were initial reports of magnesium in the basement. According to Captain Garon Mosby, that is not the case. "The smoke has increased and this tells us the fire will get bigger. We will be here for a long time," says Mosby.

Neighboring businesses are not at risk. "The fire is not going outside of this business."

There is no further information at this time.

