Customers report thousands of AT&T outages across the United States

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – It appears that customers using AT&T for phone and internet are experiencing outages across the United States. The website DownDetector reports that customers in St. Louis, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Dallas are having problems.

The AT&T customer service Twitter account, @ATTCares, is receiving hundreds of calls for service in the last hour:

Outage Report says the problems began around 3:40pm with a high of 1,200 reports at 5:00pm.

AT&T customers who try to make phone calls are receiving either a “Call Failed” message or a recording that the call can’t be completed as dialed.