Foot found in red sneaker prompts mother to ask more questions about missing son

ST. LOUIS, MO – Felicia Thomas- Macon says her life has been unbearable. That’s because her son 27-year-old Christopher Harries went missing from his south city home at the 4200 block of South 37th street on July 9th. She says family members found blood in his bedroom but Christopher was nowhere to be found. The father and bread coworker never showed up for his shift on that day.

Christopher’s 4-door Crown Victoria was found that same day parked near the Clark Bridge in Alton Illinois. Thomas says her son was dealing with some emotional issues and questions what really happened.

Family members continued to worry even more so after St. Louis County Police found a foot in a red sneaker at Bee Tree Park in South County in September. Felicia says her son was last seen wearing red sneakers. She also gave DNA to city police and says it can take up to 6 months to get the results.

"They looked in the database and saw that my son was missing from the South City are and Chris was wearing red and white Nikes. I’m hoping that someone will look at their land, fields, back yards or surroundings to please call.” Thomas-Macon said.

You're urged to call the St. Louis or St. Louis County Police if you have information on this case.