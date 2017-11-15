List of potential police chief candidates narrowed to 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Another step forward today in choosing a new St. Louis police chief. The list of potential candidates is set to be narrowed to six.

Candidates are being evaluated by the Citizens Advisory Board and the International Police Chiefs' Association, which the city hired as a consultant. The candidates have also been given a management assessment test.

The Police Chief's Association was interviewing semi-finalists to narrow the list of finalists to six. Next are background checks, with final interviews scheduled one month from now.