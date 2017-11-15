Massive warehouse fire destroys businesses, while posing serious health risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – As the massive fire in south St. Louis rages, there are side effects that the St. Louis Fire Department is warning the public and businesses in the area.

The warehouse fire is entering its 8th hour of burning, the public and nearby businesses are being warned about the pollutants in the air from the fire. Area businesses and residents are being told to turn off their heating and air conditioning units to limit their exposure to the billowing toxic smoke. St. Louis University Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospitals were given precautions about their HVAC systems.

The fire broke out around 10:30 am Wednesday morning and was captured by Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX.

A firefighter and an employee at the warehouse are recovering from minor injuries sustained during the five-alarm fire.

The fire is certainly one of the biggest and longest fires in St. Louis history. Flames and black smoked continue to pour water on from what`s left of Park Warehouse Services at 39th and Park. Our cameras were rolling and you could hear the sound of one of walls collapsing.

A St. Louis fire truck was smashed when a wall of the building collapsed. The truck was worth about $500,000.

The fire is thought to have started in the basement of the warehouse but proved difficult for firefighters to control. It created a huge roaring ball of flame, a large plume of thick smoke that could be seen for miles and as far away as High Ridge in Jefferson County.