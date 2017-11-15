× Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt to talk taxes with Trump officials

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s Republican Treasurer Eric Schmitt is meeting with members of President Donald Trump’s administration to show support for a tax code overhaul.

Schmitt on Wednesday said he’s making a day trip to Washington, D.C. on Thursday to meet with Trump administration officials and advisers. He says other state treasurers and officials also will be in attendance.

Schmitt said he supports cutting taxes despite estimates reported by the Columbia Daily Tribune that current proposals to double the standard deduction used by most Americans could mean a state revenue loss between $500 million and $1 billion. Schmitt said the impact on the Missouri budget is unknown at this time but generally praised cuts as a way to spur the economy.

Schmitt says he’s paying for the trip with campaign money.