ST. LOUIS, Mo. _So you're heeding your doctors advice and doing all you can to lower your blood pressure. You're watching salt and fat intake, you've stopped smoking and you exercise more. Good for you!

Don't look now, you might have to do even more.

What was an acceptable standard of 140 over 90, has been changed to 130 over 80.

Dr. Elie Azrak, Interventional Cardiologist with SSM Health DePaul Hospital discusses the new guidelines.