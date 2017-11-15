× No winner in Queen of Hearts drawing will push jackpot to over $1 million dollars

AVISTON, I L – There was no big winner for the Queen of Hearts drawing in Aviston, IL Wednesday. Branden Koehler held the winning raffle ticket at American Legion Post 1239 but failed to pick the Queen of Hearts from ten remaining cards.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s night drawing was $948,251. The jackpot will rollover next week when it’s expected to grow to more than $1 million. Koheler walked away with a consolation prize of $500 and said he was happy with that.

“I’m going to buy my kid a really nice toy,” said Koehler.

Koehler also expressed appreciation for what Post 1239 has done. 20% of ticket sales go to American Legion Post Programs. Those programs include helping veterans displaced by Hurricane Maria and improvements to the Post’s building which can be used as a disaster shelter for the Aviston community.

Some gambling critics have shut down Queen of Hearts drawings in other communities because they did not obtain the proper licenses.

“We have all the licenses we’re supposed to have here to run this,” said American Legion Post 1239 Commander Dale Rackers. “There’s questions about how it came about but I think everything is taken care of and I know we have what we’re required to have.”

The next drawing is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday November 22nd.