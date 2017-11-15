Personalized book publisher teams with Humane Society of Missouri

Maia Haag, president and co-founder of I See Me! and author of the ‘If My Dog Could Talk’ series, visits Fox 2 News at 11 along with Anne McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Humane Society of Missouri, to discuss a partnership between the book publisher and animal adoption agency.