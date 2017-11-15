Photos of massive five-alarm fire in Botanical Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis firefighter spent hours working to extinguish a massive five-alarm warehouse fire in south city Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. in the basement of Park Warehouse Services, located at 3937 Park Avenue, near St. Louis University Hospital.

About 12-15 people were inside of the one-story building at the time. One employee was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Between 80 and 100 firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze.