Police seek public’s help to capture killer on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Donte Sproling.

Sproling is wanted for shooting and killing his girlfriend’s father 54-year-old Stanley Taylor. According to St. Louis County detectives on October 6th Sproling went to Taylor’s home in the 6900 block of Forest Hills Drive.

Detective said shortly after arriving a fight began and Taylor asked Sproling to leave. Sproling responded by shooting Taylor at the front door.

Detective believe Sproling has friend and family in the area that are helping him avoid the police.

If you know anything you can email or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866- TIPS. All tips are completely anonymous