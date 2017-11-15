× Southwest pilots arrested at St. Louis Lambert after firearms found in carry-ons

ST. LOUIS, MO — One pilot was arrested Wednesday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after firearms were found in their carry-on bags. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ that they saw two pilots in handcuffs.

TMZ reports that the pilots were at a TSA security checkpoint when they were taken into police custody.

The pilots going to take flight WN 1717 bound for LAX. Passengers arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday morning and they each received a $100 voucher.