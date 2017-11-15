St. Louis on track to set new opioid related death record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis area could set a new record this year for opioid deaths because fentanyl is being added to heroin and it's killing people.

According to the National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA) in St. Louis, it's not that more people are using heroin, but more people are dying because of fentanyl being mixed with the heroin.

Opioid treatment specialists are also seeing an increase of addicted pregnant women seeking help. The Queen of Peace Center in the Central West End recently had 30 women lined up one Monday morning asking for help. Normally they have around 10 women showing up at their door. Queen of Peace is one of the only treatment center that takes women and their children. Most of the women who come to the center pregnant are able to be free of opioid addiction when their babies are born -- as are their babies.