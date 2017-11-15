Zee Bee Market offering percentage of sales to Center for Hearing and Speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Have you ever been to the Zee Bee Market on South Grand? If you buy something there between now and Friday, you'll also be helping people hear and speak. Owner Julio Zeggara-Ballon is here to explain along with the Director of the Center for Hearing and Speech, Rita Tintera.

Between Tuesday Nov. 14 and Friday Nov. 17, the Center for Hearing and Speech will receive 15 percent of all sales at the store located at 3211 South Grand Blvd. in St. Louis and at zeebeemarket.com.

Shop for a Cause

11am - 8pm Today - Friday

Zee Bee Market

3211 S. Grand Blvd.