Zee Bee Market offering percentage of sales to Center for Hearing and Speech

ST. LOUIS, MO — Have you ever been to the Zee Bee Market on South Grand? If you buy something there between now and Friday, you'll also be helping people hear and speak. Owner Julio Zeggara-Ballon is here to explain along with the Director of the Center for Hearing and Speech, Rita Tintera.
Between Tuesday Nov. 14 and Friday Nov. 17, the Center for Hearing and Speech will receive 15 percent of all sales at the store located at 3211 South Grand Blvd. in St. Louis and at zeebeemarket.com.
Shop for a Cause
11am - 8pm Today - Friday
Zee Bee Market
3211 S. Grand Blvd.