Acting HHS Secretary visits O’Fallon, Mo. to tout president’s tax reform plan

O'FALLON, Mo. - Having grown up in Cape Girardeau, acting Health and Human Services Secretary Eric Hargan chose to showcase Phoenix Textile Corporation, a small O’Fallon, Missouri business he says will benefit from President Donald Trump’s tax reform.

“The figures we have show that the individual—as part of this—will result in $1,700 back in the pocket of the average family here in O’Fallon,” Hargan said.

Phoenix Textile Corporation supplies hospitals and nursing homes with textile products and healthcare interior.

As HHS Secretary, Hargan says small businesses are the backbone of America. Helping lower taxes on business and giving back to the average American benefits the economy and people’s well-being.

“There is a wealth of academic literature that shows that people who don’t have jobs…have worse healthcare results,” he said.

Linda Haberstroh, president at Phoenix Textile Corporation, says her local business employees over 100 people and they could use help.

“When we look at end of year and 45 percent is taken out by federal, state, and local taxes, it’s a hefty bill,” she said.

Hargan believes you can’t build a healthcare system without a prosperous economy.

“There is a vital connection between health of economy and health of individual, we can’t operate in isolation in the health and human services sector,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the House of Representatives passed the president’s tax reform plan. This was just the first step. Now attention turns to the Senate, where the revised tax bill will have more opposition.