Archdiocese selling John F. Kennedy High School to Fontbonne University

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Archdiocese is selling John F. Kennedy Catholic High School to Fontbonne University.

A university spokesperson tells our partners at the Post-Dispatch that the sale of the school in Manchester, which closed in May, is in progress.

Additional details, including what the university plans to do with the space that’s 15 miles away from its Clayton campus, are expected Monday morning at a news conference to be held at Catholic Charities of St. Louis.