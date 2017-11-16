× Billikens Beat Virginia Tech 77-71 in New York City

The Saint Louis University Billikens make a successful debut in the 2K Classic Tournament, beating Virginia Tech 77-71 in New York, NY on Thursday night.

Javon Bess paced the Bills with a career high 22 point game. Freshman Jordan Goodwin from Althoff High School in Belleville, IL added 19 points in the victory. SLU built a 36-29 half time lead and added to it in the second half. At one point the Billikens led the Hokies 55-43. Virginia Tech closed the gap to 64-60 at one point, but Davell Roby’s key layup increased the lead to six points. Free throws down the stretch by Saint Louis insured the 77-71 win. The Billikens (3-0) will play Providence on Friday in the @K Classic Tournament’s championship game.