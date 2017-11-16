× Blues End Losing Streak, Take Down Oilers 4-1

The two game losing streak is over for the Blues, after a solid 4-1 victory over the Oilers on Thursday night in Edmonton.

Brayden Schenn scored two goals and added one assist to lead the Blues attack. Vladimir Sobotka opened the scoring in the first period with a shorthanded tally, his fourth goal of the season. Alexander Steen’s power play goal in the second period broke a 1-1 tie. Schenn then iced the game with two goals in the third period.

Jake Allen stopped 29 of 30 Edmonton shots for the 100th win of his career. The Blues conclude their Canadian road trip with a visit to Vancouver on Saturday, November 18th. The Blues return home to Scottrade Center on Tuesday, November 21st to face these same Edmonton Oilers,