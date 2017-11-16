× Central Illinois bike trail extension set to open Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A central Illinois bike trail is being extended by six miles, doubling the length of the route in and around Springfield.

The State Journal-Register reports the Sangamon Valley Trail extension will officially open to the public on Thursday.

The first stretch of the trail ran from Centennial Park to Stuart Park. The extension will travel north to Irwin Bridge Road, about a half mile from the Sangmon-Menard county line.

The extension will include two bridges that will place hikers and cyclists at eye level with some treetops. There also will be parking near the north end of the trail.

Adam Berkley is a manager at R&M Cyclery. He says a lot of people are eager to ride it.