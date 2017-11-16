Emerge Everyone helps the disabled stay fit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ These people are part of one of the most unique exercise programs in the country. It's designed around functional everyday movement to help with weight loss and health. What's unique are the participants.

They are all intellectually challenged.

Matt Pirtle, owner of Emerge Fitness Training and Kimi Kemp, head trainer at the Disabled Athlete Sports Association, joined us at FOX 2 to talk more about it.

Emerge Everyone

November 18th, December 2nd, 9th, & 6th, 2017

Emerge Fitness Training

920 Hemsath Rd. ~ Suite 100

St. Charles

For more information visit: www.EmergeFitnessTraining.com or www.AndrewsHugs.com