Emerge Everyone helps the disabled stay fit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ These people are part of one of the most unique exercise programs in the country. It's designed around functional everyday movement to help with weight loss and health. What's unique are the participants.
They are all intellectually challenged.
Matt Pirtle, owner of Emerge Fitness Training and Kimi Kemp, head trainer at the Disabled Athlete Sports Association, joined us at FOX 2 to talk more about it.
Emerge Everyone
November 18th, December 2nd, 9th, & 6th, 2017
Emerge Fitness Training
920 Hemsath Rd. ~ Suite 100
St. Charles
For more information visit: www.EmergeFitnessTraining.com or www.AndrewsHugs.com