MADISON, Ill. - Gateway Motorsports Park kicks off its inaugural holiday light experience Friday evening at sunset.

“The Magic of Lights” will bring families into the Christmas spirit as they drive through lights in the unique surroundings of Gateway Motorsports Park.

The family-friendly holiday display will be open daily from dusk to 10 p.m. Prices range from $20 and up depending on the size of the car.

A portion of the proceeds raised will go to Blues for Kids, the St. Louis Blues organization that works to positively impact health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area.