Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Harlem Globtrotters have a popular initiative, S.P.I.N., which stands for Some Playtime Is Necessary and it's designed to make fitness fun!

Chris Handles discusses the program and the team's upcoming appearance at the Scottrade Center.

Harlem Globetrotters

Saturday, December 9

Scottrade Center

2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For more information visit: ScottradeCenter.com