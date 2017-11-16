× Man convicted in 2012 slaying witnessed by young daughter

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) _ A suburban Chicago man has been convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend 15 years ago while she was in bed with their young child.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Eric Glover Sr. of Joliet was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder following a bench trial. He faces from 45 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced Jan. 29.

Glover was charged with shooting Velma Franklin in the head in 2002 while the 3-year-old girl was lying next to her in bed. Prosecutors say Glover fled, leaving the frightened girl in the bed where she remained until Franklin’s other children found the body the next morning.

Glover had denied being at the house that night. The girl, in a recorded interview, said her father shot her mother.