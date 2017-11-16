Mechanic shot, suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 34-year-old man for allegedly shooting a mechanic at a north city repair shop.

The shooting occurred Wednesday, November 8 at Complete Automotive Repair, located at the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Lillian Avenue; that’s in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

The suspect, identified as Shaun Lewis, was charged with assault and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Lewis went to Complete Automotive Repair and shot the owner, Ivan Maynard, following a dispute over repairs made to his vehicle.

Maynard lost his spleen as a result of the shooting. He’s recovering in an area hospital.