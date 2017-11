ST. LOUIS, MO — Metro Transit is saluting the city of Dellwood for adopting the most Metro bus stops in our area.

Metro launched the “Adopt-A-Stop” sponsorship program in 2016 to help beautify the community. Sponsors agree to pick up litter around those bus stops.

We have an exciting update to our Adopt-A-Stop program this morning. We'll go live on Facebook with the announcement. Join us at 10 a.m. https://t.co/jm7799jbG7 pic.twitter.com/w60m4qFmvk — Metro (@STLMetro) November 16, 2017