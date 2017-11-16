× Mizzou Falls at Utah 77-59

The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team suffered their first loss of the season, 77-59 at Utah on Thursday night.

The Tigers started out ice cold shooting, making just one of their first 15 shots and got buried early in this game. Utah led 35-19 and never looked back.

Kassius Robertson led Missouri in scoring with 12 points. He was the only Tiger to score in double figures. It was the second consecutive game that the Tigers had to play without the injured Michael Porter, Jr. His younger brother Jontay, did play in the game, but finished with just six points, all free throws.

Mizzou (2-1) returns home next Monday, November 20th when they host Emproia State.

Utah was led in scoring by David Collette’s 17 points.