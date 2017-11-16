× Mizzou offers new scholarships to attract out-of-state students

ST. LOUIS, MO — Mizzou announces two new scholarship programs designed to attract out- of- state students.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the first program offers extra dollars to non-Missouri students who are the children of alumni. Applicants who have an ACT score of 27 or higher would be eligible to receive in- state tuition saving them about $15,000.

The second program called the Missouri Border State Scholars Award provides a $2,500 discounted on out- of- state tuition costs to students who live in any of the eight states that border Missouri.