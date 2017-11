Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ New Orleans prepares to mark its 300th anniversary in 2018. People can get a taste of some of the city`s longstanding Thanksgiving traditions like: turkey gumbo, Mirliton (mel-a-tahn) casserole, oyster dressing and Super Boozy Cranberries - jam-packed with Grand Marnier.

New Orleans Chef Tory, from Commander's Palace Restaurant, joined us via satellite to talk more about it!