Recreo Trunk Show in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ We always talk about creating new jobs in St. Louis. A company called Recreo San Miguel is doing it.

They design and manufacture beautiful capes, coats and shawls out of cashmere, silk, linen and other amazing fabrics. They're launching a manufacturing initiative to produce their fashion brand right here in St. Louis.

Lisa Coleman, co-creator of Recreo-San Miguel and Tanya Beasley-Jolly, from The St. Louis Fashion Fund, joined us to talk more about it.

Recreo Trunk Show

November 16th, 2017

10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

St. Louis Fashion Incubator

1533 Washington Avenue

Downtown St. Louis

314-400-9300

For more information visit: www.RECREOSanMiguel.com or www.SaintLouisFashionFund.org