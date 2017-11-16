Recreo Trunk Show in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ We always talk about creating new jobs in St. Louis. A company called Recreo San Miguel is doing it.
They design and manufacture beautiful capes, coats and shawls out of cashmere, silk, linen and other amazing fabrics. They're launching a manufacturing initiative to produce their fashion brand right here in St. Louis.
Lisa Coleman, co-creator of Recreo-San Miguel and Tanya Beasley-Jolly, from The St. Louis Fashion Fund, joined us to talk more about it.
Recreo Trunk Show
November 16th, 2017
10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
St. Louis Fashion Incubator
1533 Washington Avenue
Downtown St. Louis
314-400-9300
For more information visit: www.RECREOSanMiguel.com or www.SaintLouisFashionFund.org