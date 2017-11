Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Today is "The Great American Smoke-Out", a day where smokers are urged to kick the habit. It's hard yes, but it is possible, especially with this free program at Washington University.

Brad Serengeli, a former smoker who quit last August and Dr. Lishium, psychiatrist and associate professor at Washington University, tell us all about it.

To enroll in study call (314) 747-7849.