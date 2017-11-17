× Ankeny coupled charged in the August death of 7-month-old

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) _ An Ankeny couple has been arrested and charged in the Aug. 26 death of their 7-month old daughter.

The Des Moines Register reports that 33-year-old Michelle Atwell was charged Wednesday with child endangerment causing substantial risk and several drug counts, while 48-year-old Matthew Cohara was charged with child endangerment causing no injury and drug counts.

Investigators say both parents told police they had been drinking and smoking marijuana the night of Aug. 25. Police say Atwell also snorted cocaine hours before nursing the baby and leaving her on a twin bed.

The next morning, the baby was found wedged between the wall and mattress and not breathing.

Cohara told the Register their daughter’s death was an accident and declined to comment on the drug charges.

Information from: The Des Moines Register