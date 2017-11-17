Dave Murray’s weather disco…The Weekend…November 18-19, 2017 .

The weather is busy on Saturday as a strong low pressure passes to our north and drags a strong cold front thru…interesting day…in the morning…mild and windy with waves of rain and storms…some storm could be strong…wind being the big feature. The front passes around mid-day…winds swing to the northwest…30 to 50 m.p.h….that is not a typo…a major leaf drop and possible power outages. Rain will end as skies clearing but temps will drop from the low 60’s in the morning to 40 degrees by sunset… talk about a tale of two seasons. with the drop would not be surprised to see a few snow flurries. Saturday night…windy in the evening and cold…29 for the overnight low with late night fading winds. Sunday…sunshine, light winds and cold 45 for the high. Quiet weather for all of next week…Thanksgiving Day…sunshine, dry and in the 40’s