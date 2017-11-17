× EPA in St. Louis to sample debris from massive warehouse fire

ST. LOUIS, MO — Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency will be in St. Louis Friday to collect samples of debris from Wednesday’s massive warehouse fire. Those living nearby were warned the massive smoke cloud coming from the fire might be toxic.

Now that the fire is out, the warning has been lifted. A spokesperson for the EPA tells FOX 2 news that the fire department and health department have concerns the debris may contain asbestos.

Due to the extensive damage fire investigators say they may never be able to determine exactly what caused the fire.