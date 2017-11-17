Executives sleep outside to support Covenant House Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _St. Louis area business leaders woke up on a cold Friday morning (Nov. 17) after having slept outside overnight to raise awareness and money for homeless kids and teens in the region.

Covenant House Missouri representatives said at any given time nearly 3,000 youths are homeless in St. Louis and the surrounding counties.

"Sleep Out: Executive Edition" brings together prominent St. Louis leaders who each commit to raise at least $5,000 and sleep outside for one night.

Thursday night (Nov. 16), participants got a tour of the Covenant House Missouri facility and met with some of the residents to get a first hand look at how their efforts are making a difference.

Covenant House Missouri provide essentials to homeless, runaway and trafficked youth year round. It is also the only agency in St. Louis city solely serving the 16-21 year old age group.

Collectively, the group has raised more than $270,000 so far. To make a donation to Covenant House Missouri, visit http://covhou.convio.net/site/TR/SO_Executive/SleepOutExecutiveEdition2017?sid=2492&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=1974.​