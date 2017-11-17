Getting your car ready for winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Soon the flakes will be flying and arctic cold air will cover the area. Sure, you will have to run errands and get to-and-from work, so make sure your car is in good running order! Windshield washer fluid should be full, along with good wipers for that salty spray that covers the windshield, fresh oil to allow the engine to turn over freely, and a good battery to provide that added energy needed on bitterly cold mornings. Make sure your tires have good tread; not just two tires, all four of them! Finally, be sure to take along a cellphone to call your friends if you do break down, and don't forget your scraper.