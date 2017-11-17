ST. LOUIS, Mo. _FOX 2 is live in your neighborhood, St. Ann. The first stop was The Board of Elections Office to talk to St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

The Missouri Jobs Center moved in February. The Board of Elections earlier this year according to Post Dispatch the lease valued at up to $50 million over 20 years.

Randi spoke with former St. Louis Rams player, Aeneas Williams to talk about The Spirit Church and the construction of a new building project. We then headed to the St. Ann Golf Course to talk with Tim Youker, who with many is celebrating St. Ann having been in existence for its 70th year!

Lisa headed over to St. Ann’s Mayor’s Office to talk with Mayor Michael Corcoran to see what this means to the community.

John and Randi topped of their morning at the Schmitt & Co Classic Car Gallery to talk with their Research Director Mike Dyer and also renowned award winning photographer Anne Geddes.

To see more of the our day in St. Ann, visit FOX 2 St. Louis on YouTube!