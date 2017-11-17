× Iowa mother pleads not guilty in 2016 death of toddler

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) _ The mother of a 17-month-old girl charged in her death has pleaded not guilty.

Court records show that 29-year-old Ambrashia Chrzan entered a written plea Thursday in Washington County District Court. She is charged with child endangerment resulting in death.

Chrzan and 36-year-old Anthony McCoy, both of Riverside, each face the same charge related to the Nov. 9. 2016, death of 17-month-old Avery McCoy. McCoy, the girl’s father, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

The child was found unresponsive in her crib and weighed just 11 pounds at the time of her death. An autopsy found that malnutrition and neglect significantly contributed to her death.