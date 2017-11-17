Jefferson County authorities investigate report of tow truck driver stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. – Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of a stabbing involving a tow truck driver along Highway A.

A representative for Pippin Towing said the victim, a man in his 30s, was on his way to respond to a call at the intersection of Highways A and P just west of Festus when the driver noticed he was being aggressively followed along Highway A.

The tow truck representative said his driver pulled over for some reason to check why he was being followed. The next thing he knew, he was getting hit in the head and stabbed about 15 times.

“Some of our people have been able to talk to him on the phone and he is alert and I think he has been sent to the hospital,” said Chad Smith, a driver for Pippin’ Towing. “It’s scary. I started getting phone calls to see if I was ok and then we found out it was one of ours and our heart goes out to him.”

As of Friday evening, authorities have been unable to confirm this.