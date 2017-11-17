Local woman’s ‘blinged out’ coffee cup a big hit with celebrity Jennifer Lopez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A local business woman hits it big with the bling. Her personalized coffee cup went viral after singer Jennifer Lopez was seen sporting one.

Teneka Moore, owner of Taylor Made Bling Embellishments, has been blinging Starbucks cups for about three years. She does most of her sales through her Instagram page. One day, Moore said she received a message from J Lo’s manicurist, who wanted to order her a cup for her birthday.

Moore had no idea the gift would be such a hit. J Lo has been seen all over town with it and even ordered one for her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

J Lo’s cup was all Swarovski crystals costing $585 and A Rod’s ran about $490, but Moore said she has much more budget friendly cups. The blinged out cups typically cost between $130 and $150.

Teneka said she is sending out another order to a celebrity this week, but can’t say who it is because it is also a birthday gift.