No charges for Southwest pilot found with gun at St. Louis airport

ST. LOUIS, MO — The 51-year-old pilot who was arrested Wednesday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after a handgun was found in his carry-on bag will not face criminal charges from St. Louis County since they cannot prove he knowingly carried the firearm into the secure area. He is, however, still subject to FAA regulations.

On Wednesday morning, the pilot, identified as a First Officer, was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon by Terminal 2 Transportation Security Administration officers after the TSA found a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P Shield loaded with seven rounds of ammunition.

The pilot did not have a conceal and carry permit or any other authorization to carry a firearm.

The pilot was going to take Southwest flight 1106 from St. Louis to Las Vegas. That flight continued to LAX. Passengers arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday morning and told TMZ they each received a $100 voucher.

This is the 46th firearm discovered at security checkpoints by TSA officers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in 2017. A total of 31 were found at checkpoints in 2016. More than 3,700 firearms have been discovered at checkpoints nationwide.