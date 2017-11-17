× Official Rules: Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

2017 FOX 2/KPLR 11 PICK YOUR CHARITY, PICK YOUR CAR SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

ALL DONATION PROCEEDS GO TO THE BACKSTOPPERS, VARIETY THE CHILDREN’S CHARITY, AND ST. LOUIS AREA FOODBANK, ALL ARE 501(C)(3) NONPROFITS. NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARY TO ENTER. A PURCHASE OR DONATION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING

ALL REQUIRED FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF THE SPONSORS (as defined below).

Sponsors will conduct the 2017 FOX 2/KPLR 11 Spirit of St. Louis Car Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) in accordance with the Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes area set forth below.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal United States residents, at least eighteen (18) years old or above, with a valid driver’s license, who reside in the St. Louis, Missouri Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Employees of KTVI, LLC, KPLR, LLC, (collectively, “Sponsors”), Bommarito Automotive Group, Tribune Media Company, The Backstoppers, St. Louis Area Foodbank and Variety the Children’s Charity their affiliated companies, any advertising, promotions, or judging agencies connected with the Sweepstakes, and the immediate family members of each such individual are ineligible. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize from Sponsors within any 30-day period. For prizes over $600.00 individuals are eligible to win only one prize every six months regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Entry Period: The Sweepstakes entry period begins Monday, November 20, 2017 at around 7:00 am CT and continues until Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 11:59PM CT (the “Entry Period”). Sweepstakes Entry: There are several ways to enter, and you may enter with and without a donation.A. There are three ways to enter in connection with your donation during the Entry Period, and you will receive one entry per $10.00 donation (i.e., if an entrant donates $20 via a check then the entrant will receive two entries into the Sweepstakes). Please note that you must make your donation as set forth below to receive entries. Donations made through other methods will benefit the designated charity but will not count for entries in the Sweepstakes.

Mail: To enter by mail, handprint your name, address, daytime and evening phone numbers, and birthdate on an official entry form or a plain piece of 3 x 5 inch paper and mail in with a check made payable to The Backstoppers, Variety the Children’s Charity OR St. Louis Area Foodbank of Missouri to FOX2/KPLR 11, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. Each donation must be individually mailed to be valid. Entries and donations received after Noon CT on January 22, 2018 will not be considered eligible entries.

On-location: Entries will be accepted by The Backstoppers, Variety the Children’s Charity, and St. Louis Area Foodbank, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 personnel at the location and time listed below:

– Dierbergs Des Peres, 1080 Road Des Peres, MO 63131 on Thursday, December 7, 2017 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. CT. On the official entry form (available while supplies last), fill out your name, address, daytime and evening phone numbers and birthdate. You may donate at Dierbergs by check, cash, or credit card.

– Blues & Bites at St. Louis Area Foodbank, 70 Corporate Woods Drive, Bridgeton, MO 63044 on Monday, November 27th, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. CT. On the official entry form (available while supplies last), fill out your name, address, daytime and evening phone numbers and birthdate. You may donate at Blues & Bites by check, cash, or credit card.

Online: You may also enter online by credit card by donating on the quick links section at the home page of FOX 2 and KPLR 11’s online links at www.fox2now.com or www.kplr11.com. Entrants may be required to become registered users of the website. Registration is free.

B. To enter by mail without a donation, handprint your name, address, daytime and evening phone numbers, and birthdate on an official entry form or a plain piece of 3 x 5 inch paper and mail to the 2017 Fox 2/KPLR 11 Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car Sweepstakes, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. Each completed entry form or 3 x 5 paper entry is one entry. Limit five entries per outer mailing envelope.

C. You may also enter by purchasing a new vehicle from a Bommarito Automotive Group dealership during the Entry Period. If you do so, you will automatically receive 10 entries.

D. Limit 10 entries total per person and per email address regardless of method of entry. Entries that exceed the limit will be void. Please note that if your donation exceeds the entry limit you will receive credit only for entries up to the limit. For example, if you submit a check for $150, you will receive credit for 10 entries, not 15. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by January 19, 2018 and received no later than noon CT on January 22, 2018. No photocopied or mechanically reproduced entries will be accepted. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, late, or misdirected mail or entries or for printing errors. Entries received that are mutilated, tampered with, illegible, from ineligible entrants, or incomplete will be void. All received entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be returned. All entries subject to verification by Sponsors whose decisions on all matters related to this drawing are final and binding.

4. Finalist Selection & Notification: On or about January 23, 2018, three finalists will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries. Odds of being selected as a finalist depend on the number of eligible entries. Sponsors will attempt to notify finalists by phone, in-person or email. Each finalist must respond within two hours of initial notification attempt. Finalists must have valid contact information where they can be notified. Each finalist must be available and willing to appear on-air on the Fox 2 News between 5 pm – 7 pm or at America’s Center 901 N Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63101 between 5pm – 7 pm CT for the winner selection event on or around January 26, 2018, or finalist will be disqualified. Each finalist agrees to comply with and conform to generally accepted broadcast standards with regard to conduct, dress and language during his or her appearance on Fox 2, and such compliance will be determined by Fox 2 staff in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to reschedule the date of the winner selection event because of breaking news, technical problems or unforeseen scheduling conflicts. Sponsors reserve the right to conduct the winner selection event without broadcasting it on television, or to record the winner selection event and broadcast it on a later date. Each finalist agrees that Sponsors and their licensees may broadcast and distribute the winner selection event in any media throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. Each finalist will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity prior to attending the winner selection event. Time permitting, Sponsors will select and attempt to notify an alternate finalist selected by random drawing from among remaining eligible entries if a finalist: (a) does not respond within two hours of the initial notification attempt; (b) is unavailable for the winner selection event; (c) is not in compliance with the Rules; (d) does not sign and return required documents by deadline set by Sponsors; or (e) does not meet the eligibility requirements. All results are unofficial until the finalists are verified.

5. Winner Selection and Notification: The grand prize winner will be selected by random drawing from among the three finalists on January 26, 2018 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. CT on FOX 2 News. The drawing will be announced on FOX 2 News between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. CT on January 26, 2018. Odds of being selected as the winner from among the finalists are one in three.

6. Prize: The grand prize winner will receive a choice of one (1) of the vehicles listed below:

2017 GMC Canyon 2WD Ext. Cab, Quicksilver Metallic $26,145

2017MazdaCX5SportEternalBlueMica$26,285

2018 Toyota Camry SE – Super White $27,249

Winner will select grand prize vehicle – no exchanges or substitutions may be made by winner – and all features will be in the sole discretion of Sponsors. The grand prize winner shall be required to personally retrieve the vehicle and present acceptable personal identification, a valid driver’s license and evidence of any legally required insurance. The actual vehicle may have acquired a limited number of miles due to transportation of the vehicle. Delivery of the grand prize will occur on or around January 29, 2018 at Bommarito Mazda, 15736 Manchester Road, Ellisville, MO 63011 (date and location subject to change). Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in these Rules.

Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winner and finalists are subject to verification by Sponsors of the winner or finalist’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsors reserve the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by winner. Prize is non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation, accommodations, insurance, licenses, fees (including registration), and any other expenses, except as explicitly set forth herein, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, voice, likeness, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law.

9. Taxes: Any valuation of the prize stated above is based on available information provided to Sponsors, and the value of the prize awarded to winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsors at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Winner must provide Sponsors with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before prize will be awarded. Conditions: Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to modify this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsors’ sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to wireless calling service interruption for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that technical difficulties or unforeseen events compromise the integrity or viability of the internet portion of the Sweepstakes, Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue, and/or terminate the internet portion of the Sweepstakes, and/or modify the Sweepstakes. If Sponsors terminate the internet portion of the Sweepstakes during the Entry Period, they will determine the finalists by random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect internet entries received as of the termination date as well as all other eligible, non-suspect entries received via other means as set forth above. If Sponsors terminate or modify the Sweepstakes, Sponsors will post notice on the official Sweepstakes website. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsors may consider, in their sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsors through information technology systems in Sponsors’ control, but Sponsors will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsors and their advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the Sweepstakes. Other than the prize received by the winner, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsors have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. Neither the failure of Sponsors to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsors’ right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is a conflict between any term of the Rules and any entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Rules will govern. Release/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Bommarito Automotive Group, KTVI, LLC, KPLR, LLC, Tribune Media Company, Variety the Children’s Charity, The BackStoppers, Inc, St. Louis Area Foodbank, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and all of the officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents of the foregoing (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize, or from participation in and/or entry into the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity and for acceptance, delivery, or use of the prize; and (b) that the foregoing parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to the prize. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize and assume no responsibility for (a) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (b) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsors due to technical problems, postal problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (c) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (e) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (f) entries that are late, lost, stolen, postage-due, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (g) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the application process, including but not limited to postage, are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsors will not issue reimbursement for any expenses. In Case of Dispute: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. All entrants agree, by participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Missouri. Missouri law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard Missouri’s choice of law rules. The state and federal courts of Missouri will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. Official Rules: Complete Rules are available Monday through Friday during normal business hours at FOX 2/KPLR 11, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146 or at http://www.fox2now.com and http://www.kplr11.com. Name of Winner: For the name of the prize winner, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to FOX 2/KPLR11 Spirit of St. Louis Sweepstakes, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours. Requests must be received by March 31, 2018. Sponsors: KTVI, LLC and KPLR, LLC, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146.

This Sweepstakes, and all Sweepstakes material, is © 2017 by KTVI, LLC. All rights reserved.