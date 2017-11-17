× Passenger on scooter killed by hit-and-run driver

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are searching for the driver who struck a scooter, killing one person and injuring another.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the crash happened Wednesday night on a rural road in Cape Girardeau County. The patrol says 33-year-old Vickie Williams of Scott City was a passenger on a scooter driven by 31-year-old Bryan Kinder of Marble Hill.

Both were thrown from the scooter. Williams was pronounced dead at a hospital. Kinder suffered minor injuries.

Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says officers have no description of the vehicle that struck the scooter.

___

Information from: Southeast Missourian