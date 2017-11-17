× Police: 2 teens dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Chicago home

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago police say two teenagers were fatally shot and a third was wounded during an apparent home invasion.

They were inside a home Thursday evening in the city’s Austin neighborhood when police say someone came in, demanded property and shot them.

Police say two boys about 15 or 16 years old were pronounced dead. One was shot in the back and the other was shot in the head. Police say a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a leg.

Separately, a shooting and crash Thursday evening on Chicago’s Dan Ryan Expressway left one dead. State police say two vehicles were being driven erratically before gunshots were heard and one vehicle crashed. That vehicle’s driver died and three passengers had crash injuries, including a young child.

The other vehicle didn’t stop.