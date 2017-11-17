Police search for Madison murder suspect after Major Case investigation

MADISON, IL – The Major Case Squad is asking for the public’s help to find a murder suspect. Robert Gilmore’s body was found with gunshot wounds in a parked car Monday. Police say there are two suspects under arrest, one suspect is still at large.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. near 4th Street and Washington on November 13th. Police said the victim was inside a car that came to a stop in a vacant lot. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Two suspects are under arrest after a joint investigation by area police departments. Dominic Harris, 22, and Eric Mason, 26, are being held on two $2 million bonds. They face first degree murder charges.

There is a $2 million warrant out for Kevin Gardner’s arrest. He also faces first degree murder charges. Police say the 26-year-old is armed and dangerous. Investigators say he can be identified by a large tattoo on the left side of his neck that says “Chaundra” and a tattoo on his wrist that says “Micah.” Garner is a felon and is wanted for many previous warrants involving firearms.

Police warn that the murder suspect may be dangerous. Do not approach the suspect. Call 911 if you have any information in this case.