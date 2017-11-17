Volunteers purchase, rehab homes for Eureka residents displaced from spring floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. – Volunteers are giving hope to Eureka residents who were displaced from the spring floods.

The Eureka Disaster Relief Committee, a group comprised of churches, civic leaders, and volunteers, has not only purchased new homes – they’ve renovated them, as well.

Tim Schulte, pastor of Eureka United Methodist Church and chairman of the committee, said the group has already helped five families relocate.

“They are ecstatic. They cannot believe this is happening,” Schulte said.

The committee purchased mobile homes in nearby High Ridge. About $12,000 is spent to buy and renovate the homes.

The families are also given a sense of ownership. They are asked to pay a nominal monthly fee for two years. After that period, the home is deeded to them, and the title is turned fully over to them.

Schulte said the families lived south of Eureka and saw the worst of the flooding.

“They’ve been flooded not once, but twice significantly in the past two years,” he said.

“So many times there’s been some help, but it’s never solved the problem. There’s always that looming thing out there that the flood’s going to come again. But now, for the first time in their lives, that’s not going to be a problem anymore.”

The group rehabs and renovates the new homes on the second Sunday of every month.